Miami Valley animal rescues preparing to help hurricane-affected animals

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – As officials order evacuations for Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Dorian, 80 animals were transferred from a Florida shelter and 400 wildlife patients were relocated to foster homes this week.

In Ohio, animal rescues are mobilizing to take care of these pets in need during the storm.

One of those rescues is the National Pyranees Rescue in Springfield, Ohio. While Florida is out of their jurisdiction, they are waiting to see if animals from Georgia, the Carolinas, or Virginia will be transferred to their kennel.

Rescue staff say they are prepared to take in 20 dogs or more if needed and they have before. During Hurricane Harvey, they took in more than a dozen dogs from the Louisiana region.

Rescue staff say it can be expensive to care for these displaced dogs, but giving the pets a healthy and safe environment during the storm is a priority. This is why they rely on support and donations from other rescues, volunteers and donors.

“All of our rescues are full even before the hurricane hit so it’s very important that we all work together,” said National Pyranees Rescue owner Susan Brennan. “That’s why the donations are important because the dogs that are going to be coming up are still going to need food, possibly medical attention, [and] monthly preventatives.”

For more information on supporting the National Pyrenees Rescue, click here.

For other information on supporting displaced pets and the Humane Society during the storm, click here.