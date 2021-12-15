DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced that nearly 100 airports across Ohio will be receiving a total of $254 million in federal funding over the next five years.

Airports in the Miami Valley and their annual funding allocations:

James M. Cox International receiving $4,393,860 each year

Dayton-Wright Brothers Dayton receiving $295,000 each year

Springfield-Beckley Municipal receiving $295,000 each year

Greene County-Lewis A Jackson receiving $159,000 each year

Federal funding will be given over the next five years due to the bipartisan “Infrastructure Investment and Job Act,” according to Portman. Funding can be used to improve and replace runways, taxiways, airport-owned towers, as well as terminals and multimodal connections to the airport.

“This airport funding is a big win for Ohio across our state, for urban and rural areas alike. Upgrading and modernizing our airports will create tens of thousands of jobs and play a key role in attracting business and growing Ohio’s economy, both in the near term and for many years to come,” said Portman. “Now that air travel is beginning to ramp up as we work to get through this pandemic, it is the right time to make significant investments in our airports to ensure they will be able to meet the increasing demands of services.”