Miami Valley airports receive major improvement funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Federal Aviation Administration will be investing nearly $9 million for improvements at airports across the Miami Valley, including the Dayton International Airport, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Tuesday.

The Dayton International Airport will receive nearly $8 million in federal grant funding for improvements at the airport, including apron rehabilitation and acquiring an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle and snow removal equipment.

Other Miami Valley airports will receive funding from the grant, including:

Grimes Field Urbana Municipal Airport – $273,735 for taxiway extension

Bellefontaine Regional Airport – $189,959 for apron rehabilitation

Sidney City Airport – $180,000 for apron construction and runway rehabilitation

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport – $81,450 for runway rehabilitation

