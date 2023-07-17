DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the Air Quality Alert for Monday may have been slow to arrive, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission is taking no chances for tomorrow.

A second consecutive AQA has been issue for Tuesday, July 18, for the Miami Valley, thanks to the higher-than-normal amount of fine particulate matter in the air from the Canadian wildfires.

While the forecast Air Quality Index value for Tuesday is 101 — a level unhealthy for sensitive groups — that’s still a marked improvement from Monday, when the AQI spiked into the 150s throughout the day.

People with pre-existing heart or lung issues, the elderly, children and teens should pay particular care when going outside tomorrow. What can be done to minimize the smoke’s impact? The MVRPC offers these tips:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Those who don’t fall under the “sensitive groups” umbrella can still take action that will help the Miami Valley.

Don’t drive if you can help it. Reduces smog and ground-level ozone.

Reduces smog and ground-level ozone. Don’t fill up your car until 8 p.m. at the earliest. Ideally, don’t fill up until the AQA expires. Again, reduces smog and ozone.

Ideally, don’t fill up until the AQA expires. Again, reduces smog and ozone. Give landscaping a break: Don’t use gas-powered yard equipment.

Hold off on using your gas mower until the evening, helping to reduce smog.