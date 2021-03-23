Miami Valley advocates call on lawmakers for change after Boulder, Atlanta mass shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Whether it’s gun violence or the growing mental health crisis across the country, advocates here in the Miami Valley are calling for lawmakers to take action.

Dion Green, a survivor of the Oregon District mass shooting, said little has changed since that day in 2019.

“How many more lives do we have to keep giving until they start understanding that it’s more than political agendas and lobbying,” Green said.

Green said he’s fighting for resources for other survivors through his organization, The FUDGE Foundation.

He also wants to see better background checks and gun law reforms to prevent what happened in Boulder and Atlanta from happening again.

We should do something to prevent that, so that’s why I’m a strong advocate for helping survivors, standing strong and trying to get these laws passed,” Green said. “We are the ones suffering.”

Julie Manuel, Clinical Program Manager at the Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center, said tragedies like these draw attention to the country’s mental health crisis, which has been going unnoticed for years.

Manuel said now is the time to improve mental health awareness to the US.

“We could provide services to possibly prevent and combat these types of things ever happening again, or at least reduce them,” Manuel said. “We have to start talking about making it ok to not be ok.”

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said he is hopeful the Biden administration will will take action.

“I’m hopeful with President Biden we can finally take this overdue action,” Brown said. “To begin to get these kind of assault weapons out of the hands of people that are doing things like that gunman did.”

Republican Sen. Rob Portman said he wants to find a balance between having a background check system, while still allowing people to protect themselves.

“It was a tragedy of human life being taken by people who were criminals who should have been caught in the background check system,” Portman said. “We don’t know if this person went through the background check system, but I want a background check system.”

Earlier Tuesday, President Biden called on Congress to pass two House bills to change background check laws. He’s also calling for a ban of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.