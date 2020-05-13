Miami Valley AAA offers free roadside assistance to frontline heroes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley AAA, is offering local frontline heroes free roadside assistance, regardless of membership.
AAA’s roadside assistance offers first responders and healthcare workers:
- Tire changes
- Lockout services
- Fuel delivery
- Jump start
- Battery replacement service (installation free of charge; battery cost will reflect current member pricing and taxes)
To initiate roadside assistance service, first responders and healthcare workers should call 1-855-328-9090.
