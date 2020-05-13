Live Now
Miami Valley AAA offers free roadside assistance to frontline heroes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley AAA, is offering local frontline heroes free roadside assistance, regardless of membership.

AAA’s roadside assistance offers first responders and healthcare workers:

  • Tire changes
  • Lockout services
  • Fuel delivery
  • Jump start
  • Battery replacement service (installation free of charge; battery cost will reflect current member pricing and taxes)

To initiate roadside assistance service, first responders and healthcare workers should call 1-855-328-9090

