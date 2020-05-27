Miami Valley AAA asks parents to model better driving habits for teens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley AAA recommends parents model safe driving behaviors and help ensure their teens practice during “100 Deadliest Days.”

In Ohio, nearly 300 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers in the past ten years during the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

AAA says that more than 8,300 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2008 to 2018 across the nation. That equals more than seven people a day each summer.

Due to their inexperience, teen drivers are at a higher risk of crashes. According to the new AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72% of teen drivers aged 16 to 18 admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors in the past 30 days:

Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street

Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway

Texting

Red-light running

Aggressive driving

Drowsy driving

Driving without a seatbelt

AAA believes parents are the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel. Those interested can use AAAs parent guide or find out more on its website.