BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A four-year-old has had a busy summer turning lemons into lemonade, and the money is all going back into the community. Zoey Mehta has spent the summer setting up lemonade stands to benefit area nonprofits.

“People buy the lemonade, then I donate it.” Zoey Mehta

“It started with the national Lemonade Day competition,” explains her mother, Daivee Patel. “It just made us realize we can do more with it.” Starting with that competition, and winning “Best-Decorated” stand in Beavercreek, Zoey hasn’t stopped pouring since, selling her lemonade for a dollar a cup.

“People buy the lemonade,” says Zoey. “Then I donate it.”

Holding four lemonade stands, Zoey has raised more than $500 for area non-profits. Her most recent stand was to benefit Owen’s Place at Rotary Park in Beavercreek, a universally accessible playground for children of all abilities.

“It makes me feel wonderful. She’s just a four-year-old girl and she’s already thinking about her community and wanting to get involved,” says Eleanor Haupt of the Beavercreek Lions Club.

Besides raising money for Owen’s Place, Zoey has also helped raise money for Feed the Creek and Hannah’s Treasure Chest. “She wants to do more and she knows the money is going towards helping other children, so I think that’s the biggest thing for her,” states Daivee.

To sweeten the donation, at her stand for Feed the Creek she collected a barrel of non-perishables. For Hannah’s Treasure Chest, she held a diaper drive. “She’s not just selling lemonade but also making an experience. She loves that part,” says her dad, Kashyap Mehta.

“It’s so tasty,” Zoey says.