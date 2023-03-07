DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami University in Oxford has announced that it will be test optional through the spring of 2026.

This means that students will not have to provide ACT or SAT test scores.

The university has been test-optional for the past three years. The first two classes admitted under this policy were the most academically accomplished in university history.

Miami’s evaluation of prospective student applications will continue to consider factors such as grades, GPA and strength of curriculum, application essays, co-curricular and extracurricular activities, talent, and personal background, among other factors.

“A test score has never been the only factor Miami’s admission committee considers in application evaluation, and it certainly isn’t the most important factor,” Bethany Perkins, Miami University director of admission, said. “There are much better predictors of college success such as the strength of a student’s curriculum and achievements in high school courses.”

A test score also will not be required for applicants to be considered for merit scholarships or admission to competitive programs such as the Honors College, the Farmer School of Business, or Nursing. However, students who want test scores to be considered will still have that option.

Applications for Miami University are up nearly 25 percent since fall 2020.