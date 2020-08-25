Miami University student-athletes to quarantine for 14 days

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – All Miami University student-athletes who have returned to Oxford are being asked to quarantine by the Butler County Health District after 27 athletes tested positive for COVID-19 following an off-campus social gathering over a week ago.

Coaches and staff who were in contact with student-athletes are also being asked to quarantine.

The university learned of the positive tests on August 24 and we’re told that many, but not all, had attended the social gathering. The Butler County Health District issued the blanket quarantine order to make sure to student-athletes would be missed through the contact tracing process.

“Miami University is fully supportive of and cooperating with the Butler County General Health District. We have worked with them throughout the pandemic to help safeguard the health of our students, faculty, staff and communities,” said President Gregory Crawford.

Jennifer Bailer, Health Commissioner for Butler County General Health District, said, “As we know, the COVID-19 virus can spread quickly between people and infect groups of people in a hurry. This disease is serious. In young adults it is often mild, but has the potential to become critical for those with underlying disease or other risk factors.”

“One of the main functions of public health is to identify persons who have been in contact with COVID-19 cases as quickly as possible and ask them to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms. This helps in preventing the disease to spread any further,” stated Bailer.

Miami University began its fall semester August 17 with all undergraduate courses being offered remotely. Move-in for incoming first year students is set for the week of September 14 with face-to-face instruction planned to resume on September 21.

The Mid-American Conference announced August 8 the postponement of all fall sports.