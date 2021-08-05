Miami University requiring masks indoors

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami University said Thursday it will require face coverings indoors at all times beginning Monday, Aug. 9 regardless of vaccination status.

Miami University President Gregory Crawford said in a letter to campus Thursday face coverings must be worn indoors except as exempted under the university’s COVID-19 policy, such as when working alone in an office. Students are not required to wear their masks when in their residence hall rooms. The University said it will continue to assess this precaution and make adjustments as appropriate.

The University also urged anyone who can be vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and share vaccination status with the university. This information, Miami said, will help the university make informed decisions about precautionary measures.

Students who submit their proof of vaccination are eligible to participate in Your Shot to Win. Staff who submit their vaccination status will receive two days of bonus leave to use in lieu of vacation over winter break.

Students living on-campus in residence halls this fall must show proof of vaccination, get their first shot of the vaccine, or submit to COVID-19 testing during move-in. All unvaccinated students living on-campus in residence halls will be required to participate in the university’s surveillance testing program.

Off-campus students will be provided with BinaxNow testing kits for their use but are not currently required to participate in move-in or surveillance testing. The university will also offer symptomatic rapid testing at the Student Health Center using the AbbottID tests.

The university will have space available for students living on-campus who do become ill with COVID-19 and are ordered to isolate or quarantine. As with last year, off-campus students will be expected to isolate or quarantine at their off-campus residence.