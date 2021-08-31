Miami University requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff, faculty

OXFORD. Ohio (WDTN) – Miami University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22, 2021.

The university said students must have begun the vaccination process with at least one dose by Oct. 25 or have received an approved exemption before they can register for spring semester classes. Students will not be disenrolled for the fall term.

“All of us would like to return to pre-pandemic conditions where we can all be together, collaborating in our vibrant learning community focused on mission and purpose,” Miami University President Gregory P. Crawford said. “Vaccination is a necessary tool to move us toward that goal.”

People can request an exemption of the vaccine requirement for medical reasons, religious reasons, or for reasons of conscience, including ethical and philosophical beliefs, according to the university. Additionally, a deferral may be granted for pregnancy or nursing or for those who have had COVID-19 within 90 days preceding Oct. 25.

The university said employees who choose not to be vaccinated and who do not receive an exemption or deferral may face university disciplinary action.

“We strongly urge all members of our community to start the vaccination or exemption process as soon as possible,” President Crawford said. “The delta variant has shown to be particularly contagious and dangerous for those who are unvaccinated; this is not the time to wait for a deadline to act.”

Free vaccines are available for the campus community at the Armstrong Student Center vaccination clinic, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Additionally, all students and employees (and spouses or dependents 12 years or older) can get a free COVID-19 vaccine through the Health Services on the Oxford campus on 500 Harris Drive. To schedule, call (513) 529-3000.

For more information on the university’s vaccine requirement, visit www.miamioh.edu/vaccine.