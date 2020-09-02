Miami University reports 132 new COVID-19 cases

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami University reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 on September 2, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 704.

Case numbers are from results reported by the Oxford Campus Student Health Service (SHS) and Employee Health Center (EHC), managed by TriHealth, the Butler County General Health District, or self-reported.

The Butler County General Health District is notified of every positive case and contact tracing begins immediately.

