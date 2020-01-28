Miami University postpones Men’s and Women’s Basketball games amid Coronavirus concerns

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami University has postponed upcoming Men’s and Women’s Basketball games due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

The University postponed Tuesday’s Men’s Basketball against Central Michigan and Wednesday’s Women’s Basketball game against Western Michigan.

The decision comes just hours after the Butler County Health Department announced two possible cases of Coronavirus at the university.

Both cases had recently traveled to and returned from China. The CDC is testing samples from both cases to determine if they are infected with the virus.

Both games postponed by the university will be made up at a later date. The University says tickets for these games will be honored on the makeup dates.

The Miami Women’s Basketball Team will play again Saturday at Bowling Green, while Men’s Basketball Team travels to Northern Illinois Saturday.