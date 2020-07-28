Miami University plans to have undergrads go remote until Sept. 21

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami University updated its “Healthy Together Plan” in preparation for reopening its campus to students this fall, with students taking classes on the Oxford campus doing so remotely until at least Sept. 21.

The fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 17. However, move-in for undergraduate students living on campus has been postponed until Sept. 14 as a part of the university’s phased-in approach.

Graduate students will start on-campus classes on Aug. 17 and any research activities should be continued as planned.

Students will be provided the option of constructing an entirely remote semester, and newly admitted or transfer students can postpone their start dates for a semester or year.

The university invites students, faculty, staff and parents to visit its Healthy Together website for the entire plan.

