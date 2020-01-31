Miami University officials await results of coronavirus tests

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami University and public health officials continue to await results of samples being tested from two students for coronavirus.

The samples were sent to the CDC on January 28. It takes 48 hours for the lab to grow the cultures necessary for testing.

University officials said that while they hoped to receive the results from the CDC on Friday, the Butler County Health Commissioner indicated that it would be unlikely.

One the results come in, the CDC will deliver them to the Ohio Department of Health and the Butler County Health District. From there, the students who have been isolated since Monday will be contacted.

After the students are notified, university and public officials will hold a news conference to share the results.

The university continues to take precautionary measures in the meantime.