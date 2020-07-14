Miami Twp. Roosters reopens following temporary closure

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Roosters restaurant in Miami Township has reopened following a temporary closure at the end of June.

The location voluntarily closed on June 30 and began enhanced cleaning after five confirmed COVID-19 cases were discovered.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County worked with restaurant management to help reduce the spread of the virus. Those who visited the location on June 25 or June 28 were asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.