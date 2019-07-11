Miami Twp. residents lead petition against Miamisburg development

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – We are learning more about a petition to block a housing development in Miamisburg.

Thursday, 2 NEWS reporter Ethan Fitzgerald heard from Miami Twp. residents who have property next to the proposed subdivision location in Miamisburg.

Across from Terrington Place, located in Miamisburg, there is a large open field that will soon see 187 homes on roughly 69 acres.

The property runs along Benner Road which has property that is both Miamisburg and Miami Township jurisdiction.

Kim Mote and Erin Criswell have houses that are just a thin treeline away from the proposed development. They say they would like to see their beautiful countryside live to see another day.

“There’s a reason that we wanted to be out here. Because we didn’t have houses right on top of us,” said Mote.

Criswell has an active family and is concerned the roads cannot support more houses in the area. “We’ve got two young girls that like to be outside. We’ve got dogs and to not have to worry about the road traffic and them playing outside… It’s great,” said Criswell.

Mote and Criswell are leading a petition that needs a little more than 2,000 signatures to put the issue on a ballot.

The two can even submit the petition without being Miamisburg residents.

“We can’t even sign it ourselves. But we can pass it around and get the word out,” said Criswell.

Click here to see our first report on the issue.

The pair has canvassed nearby neighborhoods and left petitions at local stores. They say plenty of people have shown interest online, but getting the physical document to people has been hard.

And with the deadline to get the paperwork in coming next week, time is ticking.

“I didn’t want to do this,” expressed Mote.

Criswell agreed saying, “No, I didn’t want to do this on the ballot. Everybody at the city council meeting – the last 2 that we went to – everybody was opposing it. There was not a single person sitting there saying yeah, lets put it in. This is great.”

Mote says roughly 10 years ago, Miamisburg tried to develop the land but the economy put a stop to it.

Both women are not opposed to development. They just don’t want nearly 200 new homes next door..

Miamisburg development officials say they have no problem with the petition. Saying it’s within the right of residents to pursue a vote.

Mote and Criswell say they wish someone from Miamisburg would have just approached them and the community directly before council approved the development.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.