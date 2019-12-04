Miami Twp. Police wins award for National Night Out

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township Police Department’s presentation for its National Night Out was one of the best in the country, according to the National Association of Town Watch.

The police department won the award for Best National Night Out Presentation in the United States in Category 4, which includes all cities and townships with a population of between 15,000 and 50,000. The Miami Township Police Department has won an award every year since 2002, however this is the first top honor award the department has attained.

Police and community partnerships are taken into consideration for the award, not just the National Night Out event every August. The Miami Township Police supported 12 block parties throughout the year.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.