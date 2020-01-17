Miami Twp. Police still looking for suspect in Double Tree shooting

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township Police say they are still looking for the suspect in the shooting at a hotel in December.

Miami Township Police are looking for 28-year-old Jesse Lamar Shepherd. According to police, the warrant is for charges for felonious assault (deadly weapon), felonious assault (serious harm), aggravated robbery (serious harm), aggravated robbery, and failure to comply with a police officer.

Jesse Shepherd Wanted Poster (Miami Township Police)

On Dec. 18, a person was shot outside of the Double Tree Guest Suites in Miami Township. A description of a truck involved in the shooting was reported by a hotel employee, which began a chase into Moraine, where the car crashed. Two suspects fled from the car. Police caught up to one suspect but were unable to find the second suspect.

Police released the wanted poster for Shepherd Friday, which says it is believed that Shepherd cut his hair and added tattoos on his face, saying “soldier” and “100.”

Anyone with information on Shepherd’s whereabouts are asked to call their local police or Det. Sgt. Mike Siney at 937-608-1061 or 937-531-4061.

