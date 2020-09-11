Miami Twp. Police receive traffic safety grant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department has been awarded an Ohio Traffic Safety grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety to help pay for additional traffic enforcement in Miami Township. In a release, the Township said the grant award will allow Miami Township police officers to focus more attention on reducing traffic crashes, increasing OVI patrols and participating in national traffic safety campaigns. In 2019 alone, Miami Township said it investigated 824 crashes and made 101 suspected OVI arrests.

“Anyone who drives in the township knows how busy traffic can be,” Asst. Chief of Police John Magill said. “The grant money will be put to good use by allowing our patrols to spend more time focusing on traffic enforcement. We can better serve the community and keep people safe by cracking down on traffic violations and getting OVI offenders off our streets.”

The Ohio Traffic Safety grant is federally funded through the National Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. It is awarded based on competitive grant proposals that demonstrate projects with the greatest impact on traffic safety initiatives that reduce fatalities.