Miami Twp. Police ready for the Super Bowl Blitz

MONTOGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department said it is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to keep drivers safe on area roadways during Super Bowl weekend. The MTPD will participate in the Super Bowl Blitz: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk, February 5 – 8, 2021. Extra law enforcement officers will be on patrol and will show zero tolerance for impaired driving and other traffic offenses.



The Super Bowl Blitz is funded through the Ohio Safety Grant awarded to the Miami Township Police Department in 2020 by the NHTSA. It allows officers to focus more attention on reducing traffic crashes, increasing OVI patrols and participating in national safety campaigns.



“Impaired driving fatalities are preventable. We want everyone to enjoy the big game, but we want them do it responsibly,” Det. Sgt. Jay Phares, Miami Township Police Department, said. “Driving while impaired by any substance, alcohol or other drugs, is deadly and illegal.”



The best defense against driving under the influence is to designate a sober driver. The NHTSA and MTPD offer this advice:

Plan for a safe ride home before you start the party

Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home

If you drink, do not drive for any reason – Call a taxi, a ride service or a sober friend

If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver

Always wear your seat belt – It is the best protection against impaired drivers

MTPD said in 2019 alone, Miami Township investigated 824 crashes and made 101 suspected OVI arrests. Nationwide in 2018, there were 10,511 fatal alcohol-related crashes, averaging one DUI fatality every 50 minutes.