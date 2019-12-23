1 in custody after officer hit by a car near Dayton Mall leads to chase

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after a Miami Township police officer was hit by a car near the Dayton Mall Monday afternoon leading to a high speed chase, according to officials.

The incident happened at around 12:30 pm near the J.C. Penny in Miami Township. The tan four-door Sedan that hit the officer led police on a high speed chase into Kettering, where the car crashed on Rahn Road.

There is no word on the officer’s condition. 2 NEWS is working for you to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

