Miami Twp. police keeping close eye on speeders

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township police are using technology like apps and social media to not only slow down drivers but to reassure residents they’re watching out for them.

“Speeding overall statewide is probably the number one offense,” said Miami Township police officer Pat McCoy.

His department is working harder than ever to make themselves more visible on the road.

“Bad guys see us and obviously they’re not going to commit a crime, hopefully. So, it’s a deterrent that way and then also it lets the residents know that, yeah, we’re in their areas,” McCoy said.

Officer McCoy runs the department’s Facebook page. He posts daily about targeted enforcement areas. McCoy is posting photos having followers guess where he’s stationed with his speed laser.

“It lets the residents know that we are in their neighborhoods, we’re active. It’s fun to see their responses and overwhelmingly they’ve been supportive,” McCoy said.

The department is also taking suggestions from the public through the Miami Township PD app.

“They can voice concerns, they can give us crime tips, traffic enforcement tips and that’s checked constantly,” McCoy said.

Pedestrian safety is just as important as driver safety but McCoy said the goal isn’t to pile on tickets,” McCoy said.

“A lot of warnings are given. We want people to know we’re here, we’re watching, watch your speed. Plain and simple,” McCoy said.

