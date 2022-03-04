MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Patrick’s Day may mean time to party, but don’t forget to stay safe while doing so. The Miami Township Police department is holding a St. Patrick’s Day Blitz to crack down on impaired drivers and keep the roads safe.

Beginning on Friday, March 11, and running until Friday, March 18, extra law enforcement officers will be on patrol, and showing zero tolerance for drunk or impaired drivers, a release said.

“Anytime you take an impaired driver off the road, you are preventing a potentially deadly incident,” Det. Sgt. Jay Phares, Miami Township Police Department, said. “Driving while impaired is deadly and illegal and we have zero tolerance for anyone driving under influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The Miami Township police released several ways to stay safe in the upcoming week, or whenever you celebrate:

This initiative is funded through the Ohio Safety Grant awarded to the MTPD by the U.S DOT National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.