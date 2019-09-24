Miami Twp. man pleads guilty to creating child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Township man is pleading guilty in federal court to creating and distributing child pornography involving a two-year-old victim.

36-year-old Travis E. Walker was indicted in May of 2018 and offered a guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon L. Ovington on September 23.

Court documents indicate that beginning in at least January of 2018 and continuing through May 2018, Walker sexually abused a toddler and produced at least 12 pornographic images on his cell phone.

He then distributed five of those photos to an undercover FBI task force officer through the Kik Messenger app.

Producing child pornography is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison, while distributing child pornography carries a potential sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

The plea agreement includes a global resolution involving state charges in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, including three counts of rape of a person under 13 years of rage and four counts of gross sexual imposition of a person under 13 years of age.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is recommending that Walker serve his federal prison sentence concurrent to state imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman commended the investigation of the case by the FBI, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office RANGE Task Force and Miami Township Police, as well as Assistant United States Attorney SaMee Harden, who is prosecuting the case. Assistant Montgomery County Prosecutors Kelly D. Madzey and Jonathan W. Sauline are prosecuting the related state charges.

