Miami Twp. man arrested in human trafficking investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Township man was arrested Wednesday as part of a human trafficking investigation.

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force said in a release, officers searched a home in the 10000 block of Brokenwoods Drive in Miami Township ending a long-term human trafficking investigation.

During the search, investigators seized computers and computer equipment, mobile phones and two firearms.

One man was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail for pandering obscenity involving juveniles. The man has not been formally charged in the case. Additional charges are being reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case is still being investigated by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force.

