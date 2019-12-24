Miami Twp. looking for survey feedback from residents

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials in Miami Township are looking for input from residents about the future of the area.

The Community Development Department has started a survey that the public is encouraged to take, saying “your input is valued as we continue to update our comprehensive plan.”

The survey will be open until January and is open to all residents, business owners, community groups, and regular visitors of the township.

Click here to take the survey.

