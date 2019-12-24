Miami Twp. looking for survey feedback from residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miami Township candidate forum

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials in Miami Township are looking for input from residents about the future of the area.

The Community Development Department has started a survey that the public is encouraged to take, saying “your input is valued as we continue to update our comprehensive plan.”

The survey will be open until January and is open to all residents, business owners, community groups, and regular visitors of the township.

Click here to take the survey.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar