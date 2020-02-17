Miami Twp. dog in running for TODAY Show contest

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Township dog is a finalist for NBC’s TODAY Show’s “Best in Show” dog contest.

“He’s just been one of the best pets ever,” smiles Vinny’s owner, Johnny Acampora.

Vinny is a one-year-old Teacup Yorkie, getting ready for his national TV debut in New York. Vinny is one of six finalists for the competition.

The family bought Vinny after Johnny lost his mother-in-law and a beloved long-time family dog.

“Brought him home in a blue solo cup. He was only a pound and a quarter when I first brought him home,” laughs Johnny. “It was love at first sight.”

After Johnny saw an advertisement for the competition, he knew he had to enter Vinny.

“I watch channel 2 every morning, and then following that, the TODAY Show every morning when I’m getting ready for work. I saw in the background when I was getting dressed that they said that the TODAY Show was having a ‘Best in Show’ contest and to send in a couple pictures and 500 word essay,” says Johnny. “I kept telling Vinny, ‘Ready to go to New York? Ready to go to New York?’ He was just jumping around getting all excited. And of course my wife was like, ‘Stop doing that to the dog. Stop getting him all excited’.”

With his spunky personality and a lot of cuteness, it wasn’t hard to catch the judges’ attention. Vinny beat out 4,000 other dogs.

“I was just blown away. I was just really shocked,” admits Johnny. “They haven’t really said how the judging is. So it might be call-in. So if it is, please everybody out there call in for Vinny.”

Vinny and his family fly to New York Tuesday. They will appear on the show Wednesday during the 8 AM hour of TODAY where they will find out if Vinny will earn the top spot.