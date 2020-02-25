Miami Twp. crews rescue dog that fell from cliff’s edge at John Bryan State Park

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A dog is now safe after falling roughly 20 feet off the edge of a cliff, thanks to efforts from Miami Township Fire and Rescue and surrounding agencies.

The dog fell from a cliff at John Bryan State Park. Miami Township crews worked with ODNR law enforcement to access the area and rescue the animal.

She was carried out with a possible broken leg and other injuries.

Her owners immediately took her to a veterinarian for treatment.