Miami Twp. crews rescue dog from icy pond at Ellis Park

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Labrador named Leo is now safe and warm after he fell through an icy pond Thursday at Ellis Park and was rescued by Miami Township crews.

Photo: Miami Township Fire and Rescue via Facebook

Miami Township Fire and Rescue says that Leo broke free from his owner and ran out onto the thin ice, falling about 20 feet from shore.

Xenia Township’s rescue team was requested as well, but ultimately Miami Township and Yellow Springs Police were able to get him out of the water.

They say after spending some time warming up in the ambulance, he’s uninjured and ready for his next adventure.

