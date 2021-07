DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute’s (DAI) said the museum’s popular Jazz & Beyond series returns in August. The DAI made the announcement Thursday night during an online concert presented on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“The series has been on hiatus since the close of its 2019 season, due to the pandemic, and we are beyond excited to announce the return of live jazz at the museum,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger. “We thank all of our loyal jazz fans for their continued support of the museum, and we send special thanks to longtime series sponsor Bob Ross Auto Group and its President & CEO Jenell Ross for their continued support of the series. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in August!”