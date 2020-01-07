MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN)- Miami Township police hope the creation of a Special Operations Unit within their department will play a crucial role in driving down the rate of violent crime.

“We’re going to turn the heat up on the criminals and hopefully we either catch them or make them go away,” said Miami Township police officer Pat McCoy.

After taking a look at crime statistic for the last three years, the Miami Township police chief decided to form the unit to assist the road patrol officers with additional man power.

The police department wants to cut down on burglaries, auto thefts, and violent crimes. The unit will target areas where statistics show these issues are occurring.

To pay for the unit, the chief is re-appropriating tax levy and grant dollars.

Officers will be utilized on the interstates, business districts and neighborhoods.

“Wherever we saw a trend, we’re gonna be in the neighborhoods with additional marked unit and unmarked units,” McCoy said.

The unit will provide additional resources for patrol and beat officers.

“We can’t always have a beat car sitting in one place or patrolling just one area so this frees up the beat car,” McCoy said.

Officer McCoy said unit is a response to the past but the same time, it’s a proactive approach using tax dollars where they’re needed most.

“If we got (the money), we’re gonna use it to the best of our ability to make the township a better place,” he said.

The Special Operations Unit is set to start work on Wednesday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.