DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Township is asking the community to fill out an online survey to provide feedback on their parks.

The “Miami Township Parks Plan Survey” is being used by the township to determine how officials are going to move forward with the parks for the future.

Miami Township explains in the survey that “The results of this survey will be utilized as initial public input for the Parks Plan to help the Township focus on improvements, enhancements, and the amenities that our community members really want in our parks in the short and long-term time frames.”

A combined effort between the Community Development Department, Parks Advisory Board and Public Works Department for an initiative to create a Comprehensive Parks Plan for Miami Township.

Just a few topics on the survey ask for opinions on what parks need attention, which parks you frequent the most, features or improvements you would like to see at the parks and more.

Click here to learn more about the parks in Miami Twp. or to take the survey.