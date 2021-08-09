Miami Township’s new fund will benefit neighborhoods

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed a motion in July to create a Community Investment and Innovation Fund.

“This group of trustees is committed to supporting our neighborhoods,” said Board of Trustees President John Morris. “I look forward to working with our citizens and exploring their ideas for the best way to invest these funds into our neighborhood parks, roads and organizations. Step 1 was the passage of this motion to create the community investment fund.”

The board said the next steps will be for the trustees and administration to identify available funding and potential uses. According to a release, approximately $1 million is expected to be available for community investments.

“The pandemic affected all of our citizens and businesses,” said Trustee Vice President Posey. “Through the creation of this fund, we look forward to engaging neighborhood, business and non-profit stakeholders on this rare opportunity to drive township improvement without raising taxes.”

In 2020, Senate Bill 4 was passed, allowing local governments to redirect restricted funds for investment into other areas. Also, the 2021 American Rescue Plan may provide additional funding.