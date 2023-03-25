MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Some residents in Miami Township may have experienced some differences in their water since Friday evening.

According to Megan O’Leary, the public information officer for Montgomery County Environmental Services, a water main break may be affecting some residents. Some of the common problems people may be experiencing include low water pressure around the area of Cordell Drive and Lehigh Place in Miami Twp.

A boil advisory is not currently in affect for residents.

2 NEWS received telephone calls regarding the issue. Viewers tell 2 NEWS they have been experiencing some issues with their own water.

The representative for Montgomery County Environmental Services says crews were turning the valves to maintain the pressure, but provided tips to those looking for improvements. You are asked to run water in your bathtub to wash out the water lines. By running the water, it is possible you could see some improvements after the lines are clear.

O’Leary says 10 homes are affected at this time.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is planning to meet with the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office on Monday, March 27 to discuss repairing the water main break. After the office meets with the engineer, crews will then begin working to fix the issue. Repairing the water main is projected to take 5 days.

If you are having issues with your water, you are encouraged to immediately report it by calling the Emergency Hotline at (937) 781-2666 or by dialing (937) 781-2678.