1  of  2
Live Now
Day 3 of the Brooke Skylar Richardson trial Hurricane Dorian now a Category 1 storm as it hits North Carolina

Miami Township Speedway robbed, suspect still at large

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_79442

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Township Speedway was robbed early Friday morning and the suspects are still at large, according to police.

The Speedway location in the 10000 block of Miamisburg Springboro Road was robbed at around 4:30 am Friday morning. The suspect did not show a weapon but demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene. A K-9 tracked the suspect to the Oakwood Village Mobile Home Park, less than a mile from the Speedway. Miami Township Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office found a vehicle with two men in it, which took off.

A brief pursuit onto I-75 southbound was terminated when speed and actions of the driver became too hazardous.

Miami Township Police are working to identify the vehicle and robbery suspect.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS