Miami Township Speedway robbed, suspect still at large

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Township Speedway was robbed early Friday morning and the suspects are still at large, according to police.

The Speedway location in the 10000 block of Miamisburg Springboro Road was robbed at around 4:30 am Friday morning. The suspect did not show a weapon but demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene. A K-9 tracked the suspect to the Oakwood Village Mobile Home Park, less than a mile from the Speedway. Miami Township Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office found a vehicle with two men in it, which took off.

A brief pursuit onto I-75 southbound was terminated when speed and actions of the driver became too hazardous.

Miami Township Police are working to identify the vehicle and robbery suspect.

