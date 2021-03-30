Miami Township Police to focus on distracted driving in April

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department will focus on distracted driving violations throughout April.

According to a release, extra patrols will be out during the first five days of the month. The MTPD is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the distracting driving blitz.

The NHTSA and MTPD offer this advice to avoid distracted driving:

Turn off electronic devices and put them out of reach before starting to drive

Be good role models for young drivers and set a good example. Talk with your teens about responsible driving

Speak up when a driver uses an electronic device behind the wheel. Offer to make the call for the driver, so his or her full attention stays on the road

Always wear your seat belt. Seat belts are your best defense against unsafe drivers

Be alert for pedestrians and cyclists, especially those who may themselves be distracted

The Distracted Driving Blitz is funded through the Ohio Safety Grant awarded to the Miami Township Police Department in 2020 by the NHTSA.