Miami Township Police to conduct St. Patrick’s Day blitz starting March 12

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to conduct a St. Patrick’s Day blitz.

The police department said the blitz will be from March 12 to 18. Extra law enforcement officers will be on patrol and will show zero tolerance for impaired driving.

“Driving while impaired is deadly and illegal and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep the community safe,” said Det. Sgt. Jay Phares, Miami Township Police Department.

The NHTSA and Miami Township Police Department offers the following advice to stay safe:

Plan for a safe ride home before you start the party

Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride service or a sober friend

If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver

Always wear your seat belt. It is the best protection against impaired drivers

Police said officers made two DUI arrests in the township during the Super Bowl Blitz in February.