Miami Township Police to add extra patrols during July 4th weekend

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department will have extra patrols working to reduce traffic crashes and get drunk drivers off the road during the Independence Day holiday from July 2 – 5, 2021.

The department said it is participating in the national “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign along with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“If you are under the influence of alcohol and choose to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you put everyone on the road in danger,” Det. Sgt. Jay Phares, Miami Township Police Department, said. “Plan ahead for a safe weekend of celebrations and designate a sober driver to get anyone who has had too much to drink home safely.”

According to the NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. In 2019, 515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July 4th holiday period, July 3 at 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m. July 8. 198 of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired driving crashes.

The department offers the following tips to safely celebrate the holiday:

It is never okay to drink and drive. Plan for a safe ride home in advance

Even if you have only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely

If you are hosting a party where there’s alcohol, offer non-alcoholic beverage options

Is your friend or family member about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely

Always wear your seatbelt. It is your best defense against drunk drivers

If you suspect a drunk driver, call dispatchers at (937) 225-HELP (4357) or dial 911

For more information about impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.