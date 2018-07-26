Miami Township police release lip sync video to benefit a good cause

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Miami Township)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department is joining the viral lip-sync video craze in hopes it will help benefit two good causes.

The officers decided to belt-out Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” in honor of the upcoming First Friday Food Truck Frenzy.

“We chose the Michael Jackson theme to go along with the next First Friday Food Truck Frenzy at Austin Landing,” Dan Wessling, vice-chairman of the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and Miami Township detective, said. “’Who’s Bad - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience’ is performing that night, so the song is perfect to have a little fun and raise money for a great cause at the same time.”

Proceeds from First Friday on August 3 between 6 and 10:30 pm go to support the Law Enforcement Foundation’s efforts to erect a memorial in Dayton to honor law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives to protect the public.

The video features Joyride, Inc. as well, which gives children with special needs a unique car ride experience. Passengers will be taken for a ride around Austin Landing in Ferraris, Teslas, and other high-performance cars at a speed of about 20 miles per hour. This gives the kids a chance to shake up their daily routine in a safe and fun environment. The next Joyride is scheduled for Saturday, July 28 from 9 until 11 am.

The Miami Township Police Department wants to thank Hardy Communications and Marketing and Aaron Horn for helping to make the video, Austin Landing, founder of Joyride, Inc. Blair Cornell, Rapid Aerial, The Flats at Austin Landing, and the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.