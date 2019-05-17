Miami Township Police names its Officer of the Year

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTH) – The Miami Township Police Department has named its Officer of the Year.

Police Sergeant Jay Phares was named the 2018 Miami Township Officer of the Year. He was honored with a plaque during the township Board of Trustees meeting on May 14.

Phares was selected by his peers in the department, making the honor even more meaningful.

MTPD said Phares started his career with Miami Township in 1990 as an auxiliary patrolman and worked to become a patrol officer in 1993. According to the MTPD, Phares has filled many posts during his time at the department including work as a detective, bike patrol officer, evidence technician, senior Intoxilyzer operator and resource officer, before promotions to staff sergeant and his current position as patrol sergeant.

Phares is a graduate of Wright State University and has completed multiple certifications and courses of study. He has also received many commendations, including being named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Montgomery County Association of Chiefs of Police in 2003. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Persian Gulf War.

