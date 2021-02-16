Miami Township police looking for endangered missing juvenile

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Brooklyn Bentley left her home around 5 a.m. on foot. She may be wearing black leggings, a thin black zip up hoodie and carrying a purple backpack. Brooklyn has brown shoulder length hair in a pony tail with bangs.

Police said Brooklyn may be in the area of the bike path near Dayton Cincinnati Road and Saxony Road in Miamisburg.

If you have any information on Brooklyn’s location, please call the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 or dial 9-1-1.