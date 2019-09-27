Miami Township Police launches new app, social media account

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department launched a new mobile app Friday that will allow the public to better communicate with the department.

Users can leave tips for officers, use a crime mapping tool, leave a comment or complaint, and get information from the department’s school resource officers and detectives. The app can also send out real-time crime alerts.

“We are finding that a lot of people prefer to use social media platforms to connect with us, so we want to make it as easy as we can for them to do that,” Police Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer said. “It’s another tool in our toolbox to help us prevent crime and get to know the people we serve.”

The mobile app can be found in the Apple Store and soon in Google Play by searching Miami Township PD. A new Twitter account was also launched with the handle @miami_ohio.

