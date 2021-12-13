MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department (MTPD) is planning to add more enforcement during this winter’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The MTPD says the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” winter campaign will run through the Christmas and New Year holidays, from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,500 lives are lost each year to drunk driving crashes.

“Just one DUI death is too many, especially during the holiday season,” said Detective Sgt. Jay Phares, MTPD. “By adding extra patrols, we can focus more attention on not only getting impaired drivers off the road, but also reduce the number of traffic crashes and keep people safer on the roadway. There is a zero-tolerance policy for DUI.”