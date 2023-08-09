MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A project to improve pedestrian safety on Kingsridge Drive received funding from the state.

According to a release, $1.5 million was awarded to Miami Township as a part of Ohio’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. Grant funding will be used to improve safety of pedestrians on Kingsridge Drive between S.R. 741 and Lyons Ridge Road.

“There are no existing sidewalks on either side of Kingsridge Drive. People walk along the side of the road now, in the grass, and it is simply not safe for them to access businesses and bus stops,” Miami Township Community Development Director Alex Carlson said. “By working to install new sidewalks, crosswalks and roadway islands to control traffic, safety will increase tremendously.”

The project will cost an estimated total of $3.1 million, but isn’t expected to begin until 2027. Miami Twp. Trustee President John Morris says the township is looking to make the general area better for everyone.

“Securing this grant to improve the infrastructure along Kingsridge Drive is part of our comprehensive plan approved in 2022,” Morris said. “We want to develop Kingsridge Drive into a walkable, pedestrian-safe area with easy access to the businesses along the road.”