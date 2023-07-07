MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Chipotle restaurant could soon come to a very busy area in southern Montgomery County.

In June, the Miami Township Zoning Commission received a request for approval for a Chipotle Mexican Grill location within the Meijer Final Development Plan, where it was recommended for approval. At the township board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, July 5, they voted to approve the Chipotle, plus adopted the zoning commission’s recommendation under Zoning Case 457-22.

Meijer is located at 5858 N. Springboro Pike.

The proposed Chipotle is planned to be situated at Outlot A, one of the five designated places for future businesses on Meijer’s property. Outlot A would sit in front of the Meijer building in the parking lot near Springboro Pike and West Alex Bell Road.

With the creation of a new Chipotle, the location has the possibility to be another location with a “Chipotlane,” which is a drive-thru concept addition to the regular restaurant. The nearest Chipotlane location to where the site would be is found at 1925 W. Dorothy Lane in Moraine.

Representatives for the would-be owners and CESO, the development company, were in attendance at the meeting.

2 NEWS reached out to both CESO and Miami Township for comment on what the new location could hold, but have yet to hear back.