MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — One area law enforcement agency is ramping up efforts to crack down on distracted driving.

The Miami Twp. Police Department has announced that throughout the month of April, the department will be collaborating with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Miami Township is going to be looking for distracted driving violations by drivers on the roadway.

In 2022, the police department received the Ohio Safety Grant, which was awarded by the NHTSA. The program is going to be a part of the “Distracted Driving Blitz”, which is the department’s safety initiative to focus more on increasing OVI patrols, participating in national safety campaigns and reducing crashes.

The department and NHTSA is offering more information on ways to stay safe and to keep others around you safe.

When you are behind the wheel, you should take every precaution you are able to for not being distracted. You are encouraged to turn off electronic devices and put them away from your reach. Wearing your safety belt and ensuring everyone else in your vehicle has their belt on is necessary too.

It is also suggested you talk with your teenage driver about the importance of driving without being distracted.

“Anytime motorists get behind the wheel, focusing on the road should be their only

priority,” Miami Twp. Police Sergeant James McCarty said. “Anything that takes your attention away from driving can be deadly, whether it be texting, eating or drinking, adjusting the radio, applying makeup, anything that takes their eyes off the road.”

In January, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a law which allows police to be pulled over by authorities and cited if law enforcement sees someone using a cell phone or another device while behind the wheel.