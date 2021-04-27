Miami Township collecting items for youth impacted by sexual assault: Here’s how you can help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Miami Township administrative offices and the Miami Township Police Department are collecting items for youth who’ve been impacted by sexual assault.

Administrator for Miami Township, Ronald Hess, said the drive is a collaborative effort to help the community.

“We teamed up with the Ohio State Highway Patrol who’s doing a community involvement participation drive for clothing for juveniles,” said Hess.

In addition to clothes, they are also collecting outerwear and personal care items. OSP will then get those supplies to young people who may have been removed from their living environment in hopes of a safer future.

“Most of the children that are removed from their houses, leave with just the clothes on their back,” he said. “Children’s services doesn’t have the funding to provide these items for them. So this collection will provide children’s services with the needed items for these children.”

And while their goal is to help those who have been affected, Hess said as an experienced law enforcement official, sexual assault situations should always be taken seriously — an important reminder for community members, especially during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“It’s an [issue] that we need to be aware of,” he said. “It goes back to ‘see something, say something.’ If you’re aware of things going on that shouldn’t be, contact your local police departments.”

Miami Township is collecting items that include clothing of various sizes and a number of other items through the end of April. They can be dropped off at the Miami Township offices or at the Miami Township Police Department.

For more specific information on goods that can be donated or for drop off information, click here.