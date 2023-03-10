MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Township has announced it will be using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to purchase new vehicles.

The Miami Township Board of Trustees approved ARPA funds on February 21 at the trustee meeting to approve the funds to purchase equipment for the Miami Twp. Parks Department, which would not go over $250,000.

On March 7, the Board of Trustees met at another regular meeting and approved Resolution 28-2023, which will allow the use of money from ARPA to purchase three new trucks for the township.

Miami Twp. Administrator Chris Snyder said, “The township wants to commit these funds to long-term investments that benefit the community and make a difference for everyone.

“Our residents will be able to see those funds at work every time our public works crews are out salting the roads or hauling materials for various projects. Replacing these vehicles will improve efficiency where and when it matters most during critical storm events, helping keep our residents and drivers safe.”

The township will be buying three Western Star chassis from an ODOT purchasing contract, which is said to not go over $340,000. In 2024, another chassis will be bought by Miami Twp. from the sale of old trucks at a government auction.

In the future, the purchase of dump beds, hydraulic controls and spreaders for the vehicles through ARPA funding is also possible.

Residents living in Miami Twp. can expect to see the new vehicles on their roadways in early 2024, once they are fully equipped with all of the necessary tools needed to be out on the roadways.

The decision for replacement comes as the township says the old trucks are “worn out.”